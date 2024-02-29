PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

3 Foreign Players of Karachi Kings Ruled Out of Quetta Gladiators Clash Due to Food Poisoning

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Feb 29, 2024 | 6:08 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Three Karachi Kings players have been ruled out of the match against Quetta Gladiators at the Karachi, National Bank Arena in the ongoing Pakistan Super League 9 season.

South African duo Tabraiz Shamsi and Leus Du Plooy and Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams will not be available for the match against in-form Quetta Gladiators due to food poisoning.

ALSO READ

Reportedly, the players went on to the field against Islamabad United with severe stomach aches and abdominal pain due to food poisoning and have been in discomfort since last night.

Both South African players Leus Du Plooy and Tabraiz Shamsi featured in the playing XI during their 7-wicket defeat against Islamabad United.

This can have a detrimental effect on the Kings’ team composition against Quetta Gladiators in tonight’s match and they will face a tough task replacing the key South African players.

It is possible that wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Akhlaq might come in the lineup as replacement and they can also use their local leg spinner Zahid Mehmood in place of Shamsi.

For the PSL match to go forward as scheduled, 13 players should be available in the squad, so far the sources have confirmed that 2 foreign players will play in the match.

Many players from the Karachi Kings squad have been taken to the local hospital for timely treatment.

ALSO READ

Shan Masood now faces a clear selection headache ahead of a very important game that can turn the tide of their inconsistent PSL season where they have lost two matches and won twice in the first four games of the campaign.

T20 cricket is all about finding the right combinations and now the Karachi Kings team management will need to galvanize the group to get their next win.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024PSL SchedulePSL Points TablePSL Squads.

 

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

    • Get Alerts

    Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

    Follow Us

    ProPakistani Community

    Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

    Tech & Telecom
    Business
    Auto
    General & Pakistan
    Sports
    Entertainment
    WhatsApp Channel
    >