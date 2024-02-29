Two Pakistani Cricketers Retained in The Hundred 2024 Draft

Two Pakistani cricketers have been retained in this year’s The Hundred and they will represent Manchester Originals and the Welsh Fire respectively.

Multan Sultan’s leg spinner Usama Mir will represent the Manchester Originals whilst the Lahore Qalandars speedster Haris Rauf will play for the Welsh Fire in this edition of The Hundred.

Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the PSL after he dislocated his shoulder while taking a catch against the Karachi Kings and will not return to the field before his rehabilitation of 4 to 6 weeks.

While Usama Mir has had a stellar season this year for Multan Sultans, racking up 6 wickets for his team against Lahore Qalandars. The feat made him enter an elite club of bowlers as he is the only spinner in the league with a 6-wicket haul in one match.

The leggie has picked up 13 wickets in 6 matches and is currently the joint-leading wicket-taker alongside Mohammad Ali in this year’s PSL.

Haris Rauf has been a pivotal cog in Lahore Qalandar’s machine but he seemed extremely out of touch during the early stages of PSL Season 9 following the PCB’s announcement that his central contract has been cancelled.

The two Pakistani cricketers were the mainstays in the T20Is for Pakistan last year and both players will be hoping to get their name in the 15-man squad of the ICC T20I World Cup in June this year.

