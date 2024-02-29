Chairman PTA Meets Secretary General International Telecommunication Union At MWC 2024

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 29, 2024 | 11:24 am

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman held a meeting with the Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Ms. Doreen Bogdan-Martin at the sidelines of GSMA Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024).

The meeting is a continuation of PTA’s regular engagements with ITU to further strengthen the collaborations and to discuss key initiatives shaping the future of the telecommunications sector in Pakistan.

ALSO READ

During the meeting, Chairman PTA and ITU Secretary-General engaged in substantive discussions regarding PTA’s ongoing and future initiatives, regulatory frameworks, and technological advancements in the telecommunications industry. The Chairman also presented the PTA’s Digital Gender Inclusion Strategy and Parental Guidebook on Child Online Protection to the Hon’able Secretary-General ITU who expressed deep appreciation for PTA’s gender inclusion initiatives.

The Chairman also invited the Hon’able Secretary-General ITU to visit Pakistan and offered to host regulatory events in the country. The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding to continue collaborative endeavors, and facilitate knowledge exchange.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

‘Euphoria’ Star Hunter Schafer Arrested At Pro-Palestine Protest
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>