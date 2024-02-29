PTA Unveils ‘Digital Gender Inclusion Strategy’ at Mobile World Congress 2024

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) launched the pioneering ‘Digital Gender Inclusion Strategy’ at the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

The event was attended by high-level delegates from international organizations, national operators and representatives of women empowerment forums.

This initiative signifies a major step forward in advancing gender participation and furthering the digital transformation agenda with a focus on creating inclusive opportunities for women in Pakistan. The Strategy with a three-year action plan has been prepared with the collaboration of UNESCO Pakistan.

Chairman PTA, Maj Gen (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman outlined the objectives of the strategy, showcasing the commitment of PTA to champion gender equality in the digital space. He stated, “The launch of this strategy marks our commitment to ensuring that the benefits of digital transformation are accessible to all, irrespective of gender. By actively involving women from various backgrounds, we aim to create a digital ecosystem that thrives on diversity, innovation, and equal opportunities.”

Assistant Director General, Communication and Information (CI) at UNESCO, Dr. Tawfik Jelassi, shared insights into the collaboration between PTA and UNESCO. He said that the strategic partnership between PTA and UNESCO is a key milestone to accelerate digital gender inclusion in Pakistan. UNESCO will continue to support PTA in its efforts to improve digital literacy and skill enhancement for women in Pakistan.

The Chief Guest, Honourable Secretary-General, Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT), Mr. Masanori Kondo, highlighted the broader significance of the Strategy and appreciated PTA and stakeholders’ efforts in this regard. He stressed the need for stakeholder collaboration and assured unwavering support by APT for gender inclusion initiatives.

Head of Public Policy GSMA APAC, Ms. Jeanette Whyte, conducted the event while the Head of Digital Inclusion, Mobile 4 Development (M4D) GSMA, Ms. Claire Sibthorpe moderated discussion among the participants, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in driving digital inclusion.

The Digital Gender Inclusion Strategy outlines an implementation roadmap, timelines, and measurable outcomes. Input was garnered from various relevant stakeholders and individual experts both at the national and international levels. The document is available on the PTA website