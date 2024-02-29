Gold Price in Pakistan Increases for Third Time This Week

The price of gold in Pakistan registered an increase of Rs. 900 per tola on Thursday to settle at Rs. 215,700.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 900 per tola to Rs. 215,700 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 772 to Rs. 184,928.

On Wednesday, the price of gold had fallen by Rs. 1,100 per tola. The price of gold had risen by Rs. 700 per tola on the opening day of the week before a marginal increase of Rs. 100 per tola on Tuesday. Barring Wednesday, the price of the precious metal in the local market has risen on all three days so far during the week.

In the international market, spot gold was largely unchanged at $2,030.62 per ounce as of 1058 GMT, while the US gold futures fell by 0.2 percent at $2,038.80.