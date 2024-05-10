PHDL, SIUT Extend Execution Period for Regent Plaza Sale Once Again

By ProPK Staff | Published May 10, 2024 | 4:15 pm

Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited (PHDL) and SIUT Trust have mutually extended the deadline of the execution of the sale of PHDL’s Regent Plaza by an additional 90 days from previous last date of agreement execution i.e. May 11, 2024.

In a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), PHDL said that the new deadline is now set for August 07, 2024. The other clauses of agreement will remain enforceable, as original, the notice added.

PHDL and SIUT previously extended the deadline of the execution of the sale of Regent Plaza by an additional 90 days from previous last date of agreement execution i.e. February 11, 2024.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

AAN TV – Pakistan’s Premier Family Entertainment Brings the Biggest Turkish Hit, ‘Ramo,’ to Pakistan!
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>