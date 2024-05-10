PHDL, SIUT Extend Execution Period for Regent Plaza Sale Once Again

Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited (PHDL) and SIUT Trust have mutually extended the deadline of the execution of the sale of PHDL’s Regent Plaza by an additional 90 days from previous last date of agreement execution i.e. May 11, 2024.

In a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), PHDL said that the new deadline is now set for August 07, 2024. The other clauses of agreement will remain enforceable, as original, the notice added.

PHDL and SIUT previously extended the deadline of the execution of the sale of Regent Plaza by an additional 90 days from previous last date of agreement execution i.e. February 11, 2024.