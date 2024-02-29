Paklaunch Unconference Set to Take Place in Riyadh on March 3

Paklaunch, a global platform dedicated to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship within the Pakistani startup ecosystem, will hold the highly-anticipated Paklaunch Unconference event, set to take place in Riyadh at Ritz Carlton Hotel on March 3rd, 2024.

This exclusive gathering will bring together the best of Pakistani startups and the brightest minds in the investment world, redefining the concept of traditional investment conferences. The event will be attended by the top 50 Pakistani entrepreneurs who are specially flying in for this occasion, offering them a unique opportunity to connect with global investors.

At Paklaunch Unconference, every attendee is a participant, and there are no spectators. This immersive approach ensures meaningful interactions and the fostering of genuine connections. Expect to find the highest density of Pakistani tech startup talent in one room, guaranteeing high-quality engagements and networking opportunities.

Paklaunch Unconference will feature an impressive lineup of international and Pakistan-focused investors, including Wa’ed Fund, Public Investment Fund, VentureSouq, Conjunction Capital, Indus Valley Capital, VEF, Shorooq Partners, Griffin Gaming, and prominent founders such as Bazaar Technologies, Abhi, and Gaditek.

Paklaunch: A Journey of Growth and Collaboration

Paklaunch (PL) was founded by Aly Fahd in San Francisco, CA, on 29 April 2020, as a single WhatsApp group with seven friends. Since its inception, Paklaunch has grown into a 350K+ strong global community of entrepreneurs, professionals, and investors. The community’s mission is to accelerate startup growth by providing world-class training, tools, and access to resources and global funding.

Over the last 18 months, PL has successfully conducted five major tech events, 400+ virtual and physical events, raised 90M USD in capital supporting over 90 startups, and is now poised to bring the best of Pakistani tech talent to Riyadh to introduce them to global investors and foster lifelong friendships. With a thriving community of entrepreneurs, professionals, and investors, Paklaunch is driving positive change and making a significant impact on the Pakistani startup landscape.