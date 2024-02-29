Points Table As Quetta Gladiators Win 4th Match, Retain 2nd Position On Table

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Quetta Gladiators won the match against Karachi Kings by 5 wickets at the National Stadium, Karachi.
Batting first, KK posted 165-8 courtesy of James Vince’s 37-runs up-the-order innings as well as Anwar Ali’s last-over antics.
Newcomer Usman Tariq bowled an impressive spell 4-0-16-2 where he bowled economically and picked two crucial wickets. Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed picked three wickets at important intervals. His bowling figures read 4-0-31-3.
QG reached 169-5 on the last ball which enabled them to their fourth win of the season. West Indian Sherfane Rutherford scored a match-winning 58* (1×4 6×6) while Jason Roy made 51 (2×4 4×6).
Leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood recorded impressive figures 4-0-17-2 but he couldn’t restrict QG to under 165. Being a batting all-rounder, Shoaib Malik bowled a superb spell of 3-0-19-1 as well.
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|1. Multan Sultans
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|1.154
|2. Quetta Gladiators
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|0.313
|3. Peshawar Zalmi
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|-0.285
|4. Islamabad United
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|0.108
|5. Karachi Kings
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|-0.460
|6. Lahore Qalandars
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|-0.948
