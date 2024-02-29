Points Table As Quetta Gladiators Win 4th Match, Retain 2nd Position On Table

Quetta Gladiators won the match against Karachi Kings by 5 wickets at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Batting first, KK posted 165-8 courtesy of James Vince’s 37-runs up-the-order innings as well as Anwar Ali’s last-over antics.

Newcomer Usman Tariq bowled an impressive spell 4-0-16-2 where he bowled economically and picked two crucial wickets. Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed picked three wickets at important intervals. His bowling figures read 4-0-31-3.

QG reached 169-5 on the last ball which enabled them to their fourth win of the season. West Indian Sherfane Rutherford scored a match-winning 58* (1×4 6×6) while Jason Roy made 51 (2×4 4×6).

Leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood recorded impressive figures 4-0-17-2 but he couldn’t restrict QG to under 165. Being a batting all-rounder, Shoaib Malik bowled a superb spell of 3-0-19-1 as well.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Multan Sultans 6 5 1 0 10 1.154 2. Quetta Gladiators 5 4 1 0 8 0.313 3. Peshawar Zalmi 5 3 2 0 6 -0.285 4. Islamabad United 5 2 3 0 4 0.108 5. Karachi Kings 5 2 3 0 4 -0.460 6. Lahore Qalandars 6 0 6 0 0 -0.948

