PTA, Malaysian Commission Sign Letter of Cooperation to Boost Telecom Sector

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 29, 2024 | 11:33 am

PTA signed a Letter of Cooperation with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) at the Malaysia Pavilion during the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

MCMC Chairman, Tan Sri Mohamad Salim bin Fateh Din, expressed his enthusiasm that the collaboration between MCMC and PTA is strategically aligned with shared goals and objectives, poised to bring undeniable benefits to both nations.

PTA Chairman, Maj Gen (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, emphasized the significance of cooperation for the advancement of the telecommunications sector. He stated, “Our collaboration with MCMC signifies a strategic alliance to promote the growth of ICTs in both Pakistan and Malaysia.”

The two sides will collaborate on digital connectivity, the proliferation of fixed broadband services, satellite-based telecommunication services, network security, Internet governance; Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and others.

This collaborative effort between PTA and MCMC is anticipated to drive innovation, economic growth, and enhanced connectivity in both countries.

