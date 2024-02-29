Sindh Delays Class 4 and 5 Annual Exams Due to Ramadan

The Director of Primary Education Karachi Division has announced a change in the annual examination schedule of classes 4 and 5.

In a recently issued notification, the official informed students that the upcoming annual examination that was scheduled to be held before Ramadan has been delayed.

ALSO READ Govt to Take Up 2 Mega Motorway Projects Next Fiscal Year

According to the revised schedule, the annual exams for students in the fourth and fifth grades will now commence on April 18 after the holy month.

The updated schedule aims to provide students with a much-needed break during Ramadan, allowing them sufficient time to review and prepare for their exams.

In other news recently, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) decided to award up to 15% additional marks to the students of pre-engineering, pre-medical, and general science part I.

ALSO READ Chairman PTA Meets Secretary General International Telecommunication Union At MWC 2024

The decision was made upon the orders of Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar. The caretaker CM approved the recommendations of the fact-finding committee, which was constituted to investigate intermediate part-I students’ getting unusually low marks this year.

“It has been decided that all the students would be given 15 extra marks in Maths, 12 in Physics, Chemistry, and Statistics each, and six in Zoology and Botany each,” he said.