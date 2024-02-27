Everton’s 10 Point Deduction By Premier League Reduced To Six After Successful Appeal

Everton football club got four points back in the league after they were slapped with a 10-point deduction in November last year by the Premier League following their breach of Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR).

The Toffees have now climbed up to 15th place in the Premier League table after the successful appeal above Brentford and Nottingham Forrest.

The club statement stated that “Everton can confirm an Appeal Board has concluded that the points deduction imposed by an independent Premier League Commission in November be reduced from 10 points to six points, with immediate effect.

“While the Club is still digesting the Appeal Board’s decision, we are satisfied our appeal has resulted in a reduction in the points sanction.

According to the Premier League, Everton had made more than 105 Million pounds in losses across a period of three years and was penalized because of the breach of PSR rules.

Everton is also facing another charge of such nature which starts from the 2022-23 season as their losses continue to rise in recent years. Nottingham Forrest has also been hit by such charges along with the toffees.

The blues are 5 points above the relegation zone as Luton Town still languishes at 18th place with 20 points and the toffees will face West Ham in their next match on March 2.

