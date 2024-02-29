VPN Ban Will Jeopardize Pakistan’s Ambitious IT Export Goals: P@SHA

The Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) has vehemently expressed its concern regarding the recent proposal for a blanket ban on Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) in the country.

While recognizing the importance of regulatory measures to safeguard national interests, P@SHA said such a ban would have detrimental consequences for Pakistan’s economy and its burgeoning reputation as a tech and innovation hub. The proposed ban not only disrupts business operations but also stifles growth for companies and individuals heavily reliant on dynamic IPs for their work.

This restriction jeopardizes economic stability, potentially leading to significant losses and deterring foreign and domestic investments critical for achieving Pakistan’s ambitious IT export goals. The banking sector, in particular, faces severe financial repercussions due to restricted access to VPNs, hindering their ability to manage international transactions effectively.

With that being said, it is imperative to recognize that this bottleneck not only obstructs the government’s vision of achieving the $15 billion export target but also undermines the extensive endeavors of SIFC to facilitate the ease of doing business.

P@SHA actively engages with regulatory authorities and industry stakeholders to propose viable alternatives that strike a balance between regulatory requirements and business needs. Without losing the reputational credibility, a competitive advantage, and a clientele, the association advocated for the formation of a joint working group with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ensure the uninterrupted operation of internet services while addressing regulatory concerns.

The call for a more nuanced approach to IP whitelisting and the establishment of robust monitoring processes is imperative. “We must ensure that the companies reliant on whitelisted IPs do not face undue operational hurdles. P@SHA is dedicated to advocating for a system that not only addresses regulatory concerns but also supports the dynamic needs of Pakistan’s IT industry,” P@SHA said.

Moreover, the association recommended the adoption of sophisticated login tracking mechanisms by the PTA as a practical alternative to a blanket ban. This approach allows for effective monitoring of source and destination IPs, fulfilling regulatory objectives while preserving the essential functions of VPN services.

P@SHA urges stakeholders to consider the broader implications of the proposed ban and collaborate in developing a regulatory framework that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship in Pakistan’s IT industry. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to advocating for the interests of the IT sector and promoting its sustainable growth and development in the country’s tech ecosystem,” it added.