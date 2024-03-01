Alyssa Healy Recreates Andrew Symonds’ Iconic Moment During Women’s IPL

In a comical moment at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore, Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy mirrored the iconic moment of IPL great and the late Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds by grabbing a pitch invader to help the security intervene during the UP Warriors match in the Women’s Indian Premier League.

UP Warriors got a crucial victory in their IPL match by 7 wickets, with the incident occurring in the second innings when the franchise were chasing a target of 162.

Alyssa Healy tackling the pitch invader tonight at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. pic.twitter.com/h3T9PgVadV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 28, 2024

The Warriors skipper, Healy scored 33 runs off 29 deliveries and anchored the innings in a successful run-chase alongside fellow Australian allrounder Grace Harris.

In 2008, legendary cricketer Andrew Symonds also tackled a streaker in an ODI match against India at the Gabba and the cricketer fondly used to reiterate the incident during his interviews.

Andrew Symonds passed away at the age of 46 in a tragic road accident in Queensland two years ago, a loss which was heart-wrenching for many cricket fans across the globe.

UP Warriors will now play Gujarat Giants in their fourth match of the women’s IPL and after two back-to-back defeats, Alex Healy’s side has finally registered their first win of the season.

This is the second edition of the women’s IPL which consists of five teams, Gujrat Giants, Mumbai Indians, UP Warriors, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians women’s team won the title during the competition’s inaugural season.

