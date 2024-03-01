Glamorgan Sign Mir Hamza for 2024 County Championship

Glamorgan County Cricket Club have signed Pakistani fast bowler, Mir Hamza, for the first half of the 2024 English County Championship.

ALSO READ Haris Rauf Gives Good News About His Comeback

Hamza, 31, has played five Test matches for his country, most recently on Pakistan’s 2023-24 tour of Australia. He is an experienced first-class campaigner, with 434 wickets, at an average of 22.

The left-arm seamer previously represented Sussex and Warwickshire during county cricket seasons.

Glamorgan’s director of cricket, Mark Wallace, told foreign media: “It’s excellent news that Mir has agreed to join us at the start of the season,”

“He’s an international bowler with a fine record and previous experience in county cricket. We’re looking forward to welcoming him to Cardiff.”

Grant Bradburn, Glamorgan’s head coach, played a vital role in getting a hold of Hamza. Bradburn was recently employed by the Pakistan cricket team; he joined Glamorgan a few weeks back.

The coach added: “As a coach, I am excited for our group to add such an experienced performer in Mir Hamza. Having worked with Mir previously in Pakistan, I have full confidence that Mir will add huge value to our team both on and off the field.”

Glamorgan finished fifth in the 2023 County Championship (Division Two); drawing 12 of their 14 games.