All You Need To Know About The Traffic Plan For The Rawalpindi Leg In PSL 9

To minimize inconvenience for the General Public and to ensure smooth traffic flow during PSL season 9 the Islamabad traffic police has designed a special route.

Two matches will be held in the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium tomorrow as Lahore Qalandars will take on Peshawar Zalmi at 2 pm and Islamabad United will face Quetta Gladiators in the evening match at 7 pm.

It will be ensured that all teams reach the venue two and a half hours before the match. The traffic route in the twin cities will be extremely busy from 9.30 pm to 2.30 pm as that will be the peak route time during the matches at Rawalpindi.

All the teams are currently accommodated in the Serena Hotel and for the departure and return of teams from the hotel one main route will be used tomorrow and some diversion routes will be in place as well.

Team buses will start from Serena Hotel via Srinagar Highway to ICCO parking in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and there will be 18 route points from the departure point to the destination point.

Diversion points such as Radio Pakistan Chowk and France Turn will be used to get the teams out of the Hotel and then the route will be extended to Dhokari Suharwardi and Kashmir Highway.

Once the team buses complete their routes from Srinagar Highway they will head towards the Pakistan Convention Centre where another diversion point of Kashmir Chowk can be used if needed.

The route will then head towards Margalla Motel and divert to the Sports Gate No.1 near the Committee Chowk in Rawalpindi, finally, the route will end at the main gate of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium where the team buses will reach the ICCO parking lot.

ALSO READ Glamorgan Sign Mir Hamza for 2024 County Championship

Diversion points such as the Aabpara Chowk Kashmir Highway can be used to make the flow of traffic smooth during the day at peak hours and office timings. Rawalpindi leg of the PSL Season 9 will begin tomorrow and 9 matches will be played in the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium till March 10.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads.