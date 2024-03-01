Multiple PIA Flights Canceled Due to Bad Weather

The adverse weather conditions have forced Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to cancel 12 domestic flights on Friday.

According to the schedule provided by PIA, flights PK-503 and PK-504 from Karachi to Gwadar, as well as PK-536 and PK-537 from Karachi to Sukkur, had to be canceled due to the weather conditions.

Flights PK-601, PK-602, PK-605, and PK-606 between Islamabad and Gilgit have been canceled by the national flag carrier. Furthermore, another four PIA flights between Islamabad to Skardu and Islamabad to Sukkur were also canceled due to unfavorable weather conditions.

On Thursday, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued instructions for pre-emptive measures at Jinnah International Airport in anticipation of rain and thunderstorms forecasted for Karachi starting from March 1 (today).

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), numerous cities in Sindh, including Karachi, are expected to experience heavy rainfall starting from Friday.

The Met Office has also issued a weather advisory warning that the heavy rain and potential snowfall could lead to flash floods and disrupt daily activities in susceptible areas.