Squash Star Abdul Malik Khan to Build a Cancer Hospital in Balochistan

Abdul Malik Khan hails from Quetta and is currently studying at Cornell University to pursue his Master’s degree in Accounting. He was admitted on scholarship due to his achievements in squash for Pakistan and his brilliant academic record.

Cenar Hospital is the only cancer-treating facility in Balochistan where the people of the province can be treated but many people in the remote areas are unable to even get diagnosed and this is why the patients who mostly come from lower middle-class background need to travel to Lahore or Karachi.

In the wake of this dilemma, Malik wants to build a cancer hospital in Balochistan that helps people in his region.

He started his career at the national level when he was just 10 years old and since then hasn’t looked back, winning the bronze medal at the Asian Junior Championship in 2017 and also bagging the World Junior Plate Gold Medal in 2017.

Malik also achieved the feat of becoming Pakistan’s number 1 Squash Junior Player in 2018 but after that, he did not get enough opportunities or support from the system to achieve glory at the senior level.

The 24-year-old has had an arduous journey in Squash because he had to face many hurdles locally and also did not get the required support from the government.

The player is at a crossroads to gauge what he should do with his career next but it seems like his ardent love for the sport will not let him choose a 9 to 5 life for the next 40 years.

Many youngsters in Balochistan try to emulate the likes of Hashim Khan, Jahangir Khan, and Jahansher Khan and Abdul Malik Khan aims to reach the highest level of the game as well.

