Spanish FA and UNHC to Hold Football Match Between Pakistani Women and Afghan Refugees to Celebrate Women’s Day

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees will organize a women’s football match on March 6, in collaboration with the Spanish Football Association to celebrate International Women’s Day, featuring a team of Pakistani women and Afghan Refugees women.

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 around the world and this football match at the Pakistan Sports Complex will be a way to proliferate and strengthen a sense of solidarity with the Afghan refugees.

A game of two halves will be played where the women of Pakistan and women refugees of Afghanistan will play 20 minutes in each half with a 5-minute break in between.

The event aims to promote harmony and cohesion between Pakistani women and Afghan refugees while maintaining a level of keeping the spirit of the game intact and will also promote peace with the neighboring country.

Recently Pakistani football players like Shayek Dost and Abdullah Shah have joined the Afghan club Abu Muslim and will participate in the upcoming Afghan league this season.

More footballers from Pakistan are expected to join the Afghanistan Champions League in the future as well to hone their skills so that one day they can represent Pakistan in the National side.

Women’s National football team played 10 international matches last season and defeated Tajikistan in a historic win, in their first-ever Olympic Qualifiers.

Pakistan and Afghanistan men’s teams faced each other back in 2015 at the Punjab Athletic Stadium in Lahore and the Shaheens won that game 2-1 thanks to a stoppage-time winner by Saadullah Khan from Pishin.

