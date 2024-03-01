Weekly Inflation Jumps Above 32% Due to Costly Gas

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) for the week ended on February 29, 2024 increased by 1.27 percent, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 32.73 percent mainly due to increase in the prices of gas charges for Q1 ( 570 percent), tomatoes (167.08 percent), chilies powder (81.74 percent), wheat flour (63.51 percent), sugar (49.52 percent), gur (45.52 percent), garlic (43.22 percent), salt powdered (39.30 percent) and tea lipton (31.10 percent) while decrease was observed in the prices of vegetable ghee 1 kg (19.43 percent), bananas (19..33 percent), mustard oil (16.28 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (15.28 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (12.50 percent), LPG (8.51 percent), chicken (1.28 percent) and cigarettes (0.05 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 14 (27.45 percent) items increased, 12 (23.53 percent) items decreased and 25 (49.02 percent) items remained stable.

Week-on-week trend

The items, prices of which increased during the week over the previous week, include gas charges for Q1 (570 percent), bananas (5.25 percent), onions (2.87 percent), eggs (1.32 percent), tea prepared (0.84 percent), potatoes (0.68 percent), garlic (0.62 percent), beef with bone (0.32 percent), pulse moong (0.27 percent), sugar (0.18 percent), rice basmati broken (0.08 percent0, and mutton (0.04 percent).

The items prices of which decreased during the period include tomatoes (11.48 percent), pulse mash (0.97 percent), LPG (0.85 percent), cooking oil dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.44 percent), bread plain (0.35 percent), gur (0.33 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (0.22 percent), pulse masoor (0.21 percent), mustard oil (0.20 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.13 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.11 percent) and chicken (0.09).