CM Punjab Imposes Ban on Transfers and Postings

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 1, 2024 | 4:29 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has imposed a ban on postings and transfers in the province.

According to a letter available with ProPakistani, the Chief Minister Punjab has imposed a complete ban on all kinds of transfers/postings with immediate effect, till further orders.

In case of any posting/transfer, which is required to be made on extreme hardship, compassionate or administrative grounds, prior approval will be sought from the Chief Minister through a summary containing details of tenure of the officer and vacancy position, etc.

