Windows 11’s New Update Brings More AI Features, Improved Copilot, and More

Windows 11 has just received a new update that brings a host of new improvements and features such as widgets, Generative Erase for Photos, enhancements to the Copilot chatbot, and more.

Copilot is getting more options to control the PC while Generative Erase will let you remove unwanted objects from a photo, similar to a lot of other photo editing apps with AI features. Not all features will be enabled straight away, however, as some of them are meant to roll out later.

Copilot’s update will become available later this month. This will include the ability to activate battery-saver mode or get into accessibility features like Navigator or Magnifier directly through the AI chatbot. Copilot will also show available WiFi networks as well as remaining storage space on your PC and more.

Microsoft’s video editor, which is called Clipchamp, will also let you remove unwanted elements from a clip using AI. Widgets in Microsoft have been riddled with MSN news for ages, but the new update will finally let you disable the “Microsoft Start” feed, and the Windows Widgets board is also interoperable as part of Microsoft’s Digital Markets Act commitments to the European Commission. This should allow third-party companies to add support for their news in Microsoft widgets, such as Google News.

The Snap feature in Windows lets you resize app windows as needed, but following the new update, Windows 11 will remember your frequently used apps in Snaps and suggest layouts accordingly. Windows tablets with stylus support will also be able to write directly into text boxes from now on.

Nearby Share now has improved transfer speeds and also makes it easier to share content across different devices. Phone Link is bringing easy access to recent photos on your phone.

Lastly, there are some accessibility updates on the table as well such as Voice Shortcuts that can create custom commands for automating tasks.

Windows 11’s new update is rolling out right now, but as mentioned earlier, some features will become available later on.