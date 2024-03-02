Football Transfer ‘Guru’ Fabrizio Romano Involved in a Transfer Scandal

One of the most renowned Football journalists and transfer ‘gurus,’ Fabrizio Romano has been involved in a transfer scandal of Swedish footballer Roony Bardghji from Danish club Copenhagen.

Copenhagen has had a stellar season in the Champions League this year where they finished second in Group A and qualified for the knockouts of the competition. They defeated Manchester United 4-3 in the group stages and drew with the European giants Bayern Munich to clinch 8 points in the group this UCL campaign.

18-year-old Roony Bardghji gave a mesmerizing performance against Manchester United and scored a crucial goal to help Copenhagen get the win and he went on to score 10 goals in the first half of the season.

However, Fabrizio Romano posted on social media, that there was a contract dispute between the club and the player and that is the reason Roony Bardghji has been sidelined by the club since the turn of the calendar year.

The transfer specialist also reported that the player’s contract will end in the summer of 2025 and he does not intend to renew his contract this summer.

🇸🇪 Roony Bardghji, strange case for one of best talents in Europe. From being top scorer with 10 goals for Copenhagen to… zero minutes in first games of 2024. Reason is that Bardghji has no intention to sign new long term deal — from the summer, he will only have 18 months… pic.twitter.com/Ywed0GVJch — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 28, 2024

However, a Danish Journalist named Troels Thogersen reported that Fabrizio Romano mostly gets his bulge of information about transfers from the agents of the players, and on most occasions, he acts as their mouthpiece.

Copenhagen vehemently denied Romano’s claims on social media after he tweeted about their player.

Thogersen made a shocking claim that the Italian Journalist and his team make sponsorship deals with clubs and the clubs pay him to get mentions on his social media account and indicated that Romano’s style of reporting is not journalism.

Norwegian media report alleges that Vålerenga were approached by a company called Memmo offering exposure on Fab's channels, to the tune of:

1 social media post: ~US$1100

1 personal greeting: ~$196

1 video: ~$6000 https://t.co/mOghoujZxI — Charles Boehm (@cboehm) March 1, 2024

“It is a business where clubs and agents will need to pay for the publicity, and that can never be labeled as journalism. And I think that should be the lesson here. What might look like journalism is instead driven by purely commercial interests.” said the Danish Journalist.

In addition to this Thorgesen also revealed that the story regarding Roony Bardghji was planted by the agent and representatives of the player and he raised questions on Fabrizio Romano’s report in this case.

