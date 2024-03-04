Babar Azam With an Unwanted Record in PSL

Pakistan’s batting maestro Babar Azam is in supreme form for Peshawar Zalmi right now but his runout against Islamabad United on a duck has made him the batter with the most runouts to his name in the Pakistan Super League history.

Babar has been run out 8 times in his PSL career, which makes him the batter with most number of runouts in the tournament’s history.

Islamabad United set a formidable total against Zalmi of 196-4 and the yellow storm needed their batting supremo to make big runs in the run-chase on a Rawalpindi pitch which has an average score of 209 runs in a match.

The Zalmi skipper was livid with himself after the runout incident, which in all fairness was his own call.

Babar Azam’s scintillating century against Islamabad United in Lahore where he amassed 111 runs and carried the bat throughout the innings but this time Alex Hales had other ideas who was the reason behind a brilliant effort in the field which got Babar out in the first over.

The fine form of Pakistan’s star batter came upto an abrupt halt after he became highest run-scorer with 330 runs in this year’s PSL.

Peshawar Zalmi lost 5 wickets in the powerplay after his dismissal and their top order collapse started from that pivotal moment and Islamabad kept on enforcing themselves in the match as the wickets tumbled one after the other.

