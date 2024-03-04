Haris Rauf Likely to Get His Central Contract Back

National team fast bowler, Haris Rauf, central contract might get re-instated after a review by the legal team of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Rauf’s contract was prematurely canceled due to him refusing to tour Australia for a three-match Test series. Chief Selector, Wahab Riaz, publicly criticized him for opting out of the tour which Pakistan lost 0-3.

The right-arm fast bowler is currently signed by PSL franchise, Lahore Qalandars, whose owner bombarded PCB’s treatment of the fast bowler.

Sameen Rana, the owner of LQ, called PCB’s treatment ‘pathetic’, one which resulted in him losing confidence.

Rauf has been stopped from participating in any foreign league till mid-2024 as a consequence of not being available to the national side. He has recently suffered a shoulder dislocation injury which will reportedly keep him out for 6 weeks.

The right-arm speedster can prove to be pivotal during the 2024 T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies. He is known for his death-overs bowling.