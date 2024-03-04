ECP Lifts Ban on Postings, Transfers, Uplift Schemes After Shehbaz Sharif Takes Oath As PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan has lifted the ban on appointments, transfers, postings, and uplift schemes after Shahbaz Sharif on Monday took oath of office as the 24th prime minister of Pakistan in a high-profile ceremony held at the President House in Islamabad.

According to the ECP notification, whereas as per Article 218 (3) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Election Commission must organize and conduct the election and make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that the election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and per law. and that corrupt practices are guarded against.

The Election Commission imposed a ban on all posting transfers. implementation of development scheme recruitments during the period of caretaker government.

In terms of Sections 5(4). 8(c) and 230 of the Elections Act, 2017, the caretaker governments are bound not to post/transfer any officer/official without prior approval of the Election Commission except where any express delegation has been accorded by the Election Commission and whereas after the General Elections 2024, the elected governments have assumed offices

Now, therefore, after the completion of the tenure of caretaker governments, it is hereby declared that all restrictions or bans imposed on posting transfers, development schemes, and recruitments are hereby lifted Henceforth, the elected governments shall regulate these affairs.

With this lifting of restrictions, the elected government can now go about its regular administrative functions as scheduled. ECP first constituted the ban in August 2023.