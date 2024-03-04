Lahore Qalandars Owner Exposes Quality Standards of Cricket Stadiums in Pakistan

Lahore Qalandars owner Sameen Rana has criticized the quality of cricket stadiums in Pakistan, which he says is the paramount responsibility of PCB.

ALSO READ Peshawar Zalmi Pacer Aims to Dismiss Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup

Sameen told local media: “We feel ashamed when we take international players to the practice arenas. Leave international standards aside, we have gone below the local standards as well.”

LQ has had a terrible PSL 9 campaign where they have lost six matches, and one ended in no result due to rain.

Keeping in view that Pakistan is scheduled to host the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, Sameen said: “I hope the new chairman gives importance to this project.”

PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, is set to undertake strict measures where multiple stadiums all over Pakistan will be renovated ahead of the ICC event in 2025.

“If the fans aren’t facilitated and their experience isn’t improved, they will head towards other sports/activities,” added Sameen as he believes that fan experience is crucial for the promotion of cricket in the country.

ALSO READ Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi Announce Replacements

LQ owner recently gave a statement where he criticized PCB for handling Haris Rauf’s central contract issue in a ‘pathetic’ manner.