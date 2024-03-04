Salman Ali Agha Reveals Story of Sending Text Message to Virat Kohli

In a podcast with Islamabad United, Pakistani batter Salman Ali Agha finally cleared the air on his controversy with Virat Kohli, unveiling the story about the text messages between him and the legendary Indian batter.

The player unveiled that he got a lot of social media backlash and his side of the story was never registered and nobody was interested to hear it.

“I have immense respect for Virat Kohli and he is a legend of the game, I messaged him and my text started with “Virat Bhai”, so there was no disrespect there nor any controversy, it was with respect and love,” said the Islamabad United batter during the podcast.

“Me, Abdullah Shafique, and Usama Mir were sitting together and watching a match, I think New Zealand were playing a series against Pakistan back then. There was nothing negative in that message that would make people think I said something bad,” Salman said while reflecting on that moment.

“I told Shadab Khan before I messaged Virat and that was a mistake because he told everyone that I messaged him during the controversy of Virat and Gambhir in last year’s IPL,” Salman continued.

Salman reiterated the time when he met Virat Kohli during the Asia Cup, “When we met Virat during the Asia Cup, Shadab told Virat that I had messaged him and all of us were standing there and we had a bit of a laughter at that time.”

Salman Ali Agha has been in good form with the bat for Islamabad and has scored 188 runs in 5 matches, sitting currently at the top of the ladder of Islamabad United batters with the most runs in PSL 9.

