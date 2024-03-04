Peshawar Zalmi Pacer Aims to Dismiss Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup

Peshawar Zalmi pacer Salman Irshad has set his eyes on the ICC T20I World Cup in June and his target is to represent Pakistan in the match against India in New York.

Speaking to a media outlet, Salman Irshad said that he has dismissed every top batter in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and T10 leagues.

The Rawalakot-born pacer mentioned that he has bowled to Virat Kohli in the nets before, but he wishes to dismiss the Indian batting maestro in an international match while representing the Shaheens.

He expressed his desire to represent Pakistan and dismiss Virat Kohli in a Pak-Indo match at the mega event, stating that he has already dismissed Babar and Rizwan in PSL and taken wickets of master blasters like Pollard and Russell in CPL. Given the batting conditions in the PSL, the Kashmiri pacer seemed content with his performance so far.

The 28-year-old said that in T20 cricket said that he will continue to strive so that he can become the top bowler by the end of the tournament.

“Playing for Pakistan is my goal, and I will strive to wear that star on my chest because until then my dream will not be fulfilled,” said the Zalmi pacer.

Salman Irshad stated that the competition among fast bowlers is tough, but he is working hard, hoping for an opportunity and also said that the boundary lengths are much more favorable for the batters and even a ‘miss hit’ can go for a maximum.

“In today’s T20 cricket, options for bowlers are limited, and bowlers have to think one step ahead of the batters,” he remarked.

Salman further said that Babar Azam guides him well as a skipper and bowling to batters like him in the nets is a challenge and sharing the dressing room with Pakistan’s batting maestro is an honor in itself.

“Peshawar Zalmi is the only team that plays playoffs every year. I hope we will play the final this year as well,” he concluded.

In death bowling, Salman Irshad has turned out to be useful for Zalmi and this season the fast bowler has taken 7 scalps in five matches this PSL campaign with best bowling figures of 3-38 in his 4 overs quota against the Quetta Gladiators.

