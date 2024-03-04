Ronaldo’s Playing Days Are Ending Soon According to His Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez said during the Paris Fashion Week that the Portuguese legend might retire in a year or two, clearly indicating that his playing days were coming to an end.

Georgina paid tribute to her boyfriend during Fashion Week when she donned Ronaldo’s Manchester United shirt which was also signed by him.

The couple started dating back in 2017 and the 30-year-old has been a pivotal part of the Portuguese legend’s life in the last seven years.

“Cristiano one more year, then it’s over, Maybe two, I don’t know,” she said in a viral social media video.

The five-time Ballon d’Or Winner turned 39 in February and speculations regarding his illustrious career have increased.

However, the Portuguese striker clearly stated in an interview last October that he intends to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will strive to achieve that goal two years down the line from now.

“I feel good. My body is responding to how I’ve treated it over the years. I’m happy both at my club and in the national team. I’ve scored plenty of goals, and I feel in good shape physically. It’s a question of enjoying the moment.” said the Al Nassr talisman.

Cristiano Ronaldo has represented Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus at the prime of his career and has scored a whopping 877 senior goals for club and country in his glittering career.

