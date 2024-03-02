Pakistan’s U19 Team Footballer Farhan Khan Passes Away

In a tragic turn of events, Pakistan under-19 player Farhan Khan who represented the Shaheens in the AFC 2020 Under 19 qualifiers passed away on Saturday.

The Swabi-born forward represented the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) departmental team in Pakistan’s domestic football and was part of the 23-man squad almost five years ago when the Under 19 team was announced for the AFC Qualifiers.

Nasir Ismail was the head coach of the Under 19 team at that time which faced Kuwait, Iraq, Oman, and Palestine in Group A. Iraq were the hosts in that specific group.

A tournament where the likes of Mamoon Musa Khan, Alamgir Ghazi, Shayek Dost, Muhammad Waheed, and Salman Ul Haq made their international debuts at the youth level for Pakistan and still play for the Green Shirts in the senior team to this date.

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) posted on their social media accounts following the untimely death of the youngster stating, “In profound sorrow, we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved U-19 Pakistan Football Team and Air Force player, Farhan Khan. His spirit on and off the field will be remembered forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

In profound sorrow, we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved U-19 Pakistan Football Team and Air Force player, Farhan Khan. His spirit on and off the field will be remembered forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/0y60MDzh3I — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) March 2, 2024

The 23-year-old represented SNGPL departmental football team during the 2021 Pakistan Premier League and has four caps for Pakistan at the youth level.

His loss at an early age has shaken the football fraternity and his untimely death will have a lasting impact on people who watched the footballer’s journey unfold.

