Samsung Galaxy F15 Launched as a Rebranded A15 5G With More Battery

Samsung Galaxy F15 has been appearing in extensive leaks over the past few weeks and now it is finally time for the official launch, starting with India. The specs and design are strikingly similar to the Galaxy A15 5G, and this is because this is a rebranded phone with the advantage of more battery.

The Galaxy F15 boasts a host of notable features, including a sizable 6.6-inch 1080 x 2340 90Hz AMOLED screen adorned with a discreet waterdrop notch. Underneath the hood, it’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, ensuring reliable performance.

Its photography capabilities are further enhanced by a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main lens, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens, alongside a 13MP selfie camera. Additionally, the device incorporates a convenient side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button for enhanced security.

Notably, the Galaxy F15 is equipped with a substantial 6,000 mAh battery capacity, complemented by 25W fast charging support (although a charger is not included in the package).

Operating on Android 14 with One UI 6 layered on top, users can expect the latest software features onboard. Furthermore, Samsung has committed to providing four Android updates and five years of security patches, something which is highly rare to see among budget smartphones these days.

Samsung Galaxy F15 is available in India for a starting price of only $156 in Ash Black, Groovy Violet, and Jazzy Green color options.

Samsung Galaxy F15 Specifications