Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Appears in Renders Again With No S-Pen Slot

Last month saw the unveiling of Samsung’s Galaxy S24 flagship models, with the company currently focusing on developing its upcoming foldable devices, which are traditionally launched during the summer.

Although their debut is still half a year away, the first renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 have emerged, thanks to information sourced by OnLeaks, the phone appears to feature a boxy design this time similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The phone is keeping its identity similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and 5, but the sides are now completely flat and the frame is slightly sharper, making it look similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

This upcoming foldable model will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and Galaxy AI, marking Samsung’s innovative approach to integrating generative AI functionalities.

According to the source, the Fold 6 will boast a 7.6-inch foldable display and, when unfolded, will have dimensions of 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1 mm. This makes it 1.4 mm shorter and 2.6 mm wider than its predecessor. Despite speculations, there will be no dedicated slot for an S Pen, and the consistent thickness suggests that the internal design, including the hinge mechanism, remains largely unchanged.

Reports indicate that the external display of the device will feature a 6.2-inch screen, boasting a 120 Hz refresh rate and a brightness capability of up to 2,600 nits.

Furthermore, it’s hinted that Samsung plans to release the Z Fold 6 equipped with One UI 6.1.1, layered over Android 14. Additionally, the phone is expected to receive seven major operating system updates along with seven years of security patches.