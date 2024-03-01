Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 Could Launch in July in Paris

Reports surfaced yesterday from insiders linked to SamMobile, suggesting that Samsung is contemplating hosting its customary Unpacked event to reveal its upcoming foldable phones, namely the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, potentially scheduled for early July.

Adding weight to this speculation, an independent source originating from South Korea similarly anticipates the event to occur sometime between early to mid-July.

Last year, the Galaxy Unpacked event for foldables was held on July 26, but the new report says that Samsung is planning to hold this year’s event two weeks earlier, meaning around July 12. The report adds that the event will take place in Paris this time.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Appears in Renders Again With No S-Pen Slot

With the Paris Olympics slated to commence on July 26, the company aims to time its product launch strategically before the event, focusing particularly on capturing the European market this year. Samsung, keen on capitalizing on the vacuum created by the departure of Chinese smartphone manufacturers, is aligning its strategy accordingly.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 ventured out of South Korea approximately two weeks after the domestic launch, reaching the USA. Considering this, speculation arises regarding the possibility of an earlier unveiling event.

However, insights from supply chain sources suggest that the final testing phase for the products is expected to conclude by April, considerably ahead of the projected July launch date. Consequently, the likelihood of a domestic launch akin to last year’s event in South Korea appears slim.

There will be no new types of foldable or rollable phones from Samsung, as per the report, but there was no mention of the recently announced Galaxy Ring.