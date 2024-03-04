Star Footballer Adil Nabi is Officially a Pakistani Citizen Ahead of FIFA Qualifier Against Jordan

Pakistan’s star midfielder Adil Nabi finally got his passport on Monday from Pakistan’s Birmingham embassy in the United Kingdom.

The former West Bromwich Albion academy player will now need his FIFA clearance before the Jordan match which can take a minimum of 3 weeks.

The 30-year-old was playing the Cyprus league in Doxa FC and has scored 2 goals in back-to-back matches for his club in recent matches where the club is fighting relegation.

Finally received my Pakistan passport Alhamdulilah, I’d like to thank the Pakistan government officials who have helped me along the way! Looking forward to working closely with you trying to improve the game of ⚽️ in 🇵🇰!! 🤝 — Adil Nabi (@NabiAdil) March 4, 2024

Previously Rahis Nabi, his younger brother also tweeted that the player will get his passport this month before the Jordan match.

Adil Nabi has represented the England Under 17 Youth Team and is the only Pakistani player to actually play in the Indian Super League (ISL) for Delhi Dynamos.

He also spent a few years for the Burnley academy and has made a total of 9 appearances for the three lions in the Under 17 Youth level.

Adil Nabi will be a formidable force in midfield for Pakistan and his presence will provide impetus in the attack to help the Pakistan football team score more goals. The Shaheens have scored only 3 goals in their last 17 matches since the ban was lifted in July 2022.

Pakistan will lock horns with Asian Cup Finalists Jordan at the Jinnah Stadium in their home-leg on March 21.

