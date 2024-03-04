Steam Hits New Milestone With 34 Million Active Users on Saturday

Steam’s numbers show no signs of slowing down. The PC games store hit 33.6 million concurrent users only a few months ago and now Valve’s digital platform has crossed 34 million as reported on Saturday.

According to data shared by SteamDB, Steam had a record-breaking 34.298 million users online simultaneously on Saturday at 7 PM PKT. These numbers are coming from Steam’s historically popular games such as Counter-Strike, but there are some new names on the list as well such as HELLDIVERS 2, Last Epoch, Palworld, and more.

Here are the top 10 best-performing games on Steam at the time of writing:

Counter-Strike 2 (1,474,396) Dota 2 (705,679) PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (627,348) Apex Legends (465,266) HELLDIVERS 2 (429,446) NARAKA: BLADEPOINT (286,947) Palworld (273,204) Last Epoch (223,801) Source SDK Base 2007 (201,592) Grand Theft Auto V (166,477)

Counter-Strike, Dota 2, and PUBG have been the top performers for Steam for a long time, but as mentioned earlier, there are some new names on the list as well. HELLDIVERS 2 and Last Epoch both came out last month, while Palworld was released in January.

Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios, HELLDIVERS 2 comes almost 10 years after the original Helldivers. It also features a change of genre as the original was a top-down shooter while the sequel brings third-person intergalactic action against all kinds of alien creatures. It is currently available on Steam for $39.99.

Last Epoch first became playable as a demo in 2018, but it saw a full release in February 2024. It is a hack-and-slash action role-playing game developed by Eleventh Hour Games that is going for $18 on the platform.

Palworld often described as Pokemon with guns, is an action-adventure survival, and monster-taming game created and published by Japanese developer Pocket Pair. The game has faced legal trouble from Nintendo due to its creatures called Pals being highly similar to Pokemon. The game is available for $10.45 on Steam.