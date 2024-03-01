This Tiny Gaming PC Has Water Cooling, Intel Core Ultra, and an RTX 4060

Tecno brought more than a few stand-out devices at this year’s MWC event, including a rollable phone, and a handheld console with VR glasses, but that’s not the end of it. The Chinese phone maker has also unveiled a small gaming PC complete with the latest gaming hardware.

As reported by VideoCardz, Tecno’s Mega Mini Gaming G1 is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, ensuring seamless performance even with the most demanding PC games.

Moreover, it boasts compatibility with a 13th-Gen Core i9 13900H processor featuring Turbo Boost technology, capable of reaching clock speeds up to 5.4GHz. Complementing these powerful processors, the Mega Mini Gaming G1 is outfitted with impressive specifications including 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB of storage, support for Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and Oculink support. With such robust features, it’s poised to be a standout contender in the Mini PC market.

It even has a tiny screen at the top that shows hardware statistics such as CPU and GPU temperatures and usage as well as free RAM. The PC has a metal chassis and glass front that shows the insides including very prominent piping for the water cooling system complete with RGB lightning.

Despite the exaggerated water cooling, the PC has plenty of open space on the inside to keep it cool during long gaming sessions.

Regrettably, as of now, pricing and a release date for the Mega Mini Gaming G1 have not been disclosed. Nonetheless, the product remains noteworthy, and it is anticipated that additional details will be revealed soon.