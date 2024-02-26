Tecno Unveils Handheld Console With Unique AR Glasses at MWC

The competition in the handheld console realm has certainly heated up over the past years and Tecno is here to bring a twist to it. The Chinese phone maker has expanded its portfolio far beyond just smartphones and has even unveiled a robot dog at MWC 2024.

Tecno Pocket Go

The Tecno Pocket Go represents a novel fusion in the tech world: a Windows handheld console designed to pair with AR glasses, offering a combination that’s both unique and captivating.

The glasses feature a 0.71” micro-OLED screen, providing a viewing experience comparable to watching a 215” television from a distance of six meters. Additionally, the glasses boast adjustable diopter settings that can accommodate up to 600 degrees of vision correction.

In comparison to other Windows gaming handhelds, such as the Asus ROG Ally, the handheld console is 50% smaller and 30% lighter, bearing a strong resemblance to an Xbox controller in its design.

Tecno has announced that their latest device boasts an 8-core, 16-thread CPU, capable of achieving speeds of up to 5.1 GHz. To keep the system cool, it features a dedicated cooling fan along with three copper pipes designed for efficient heat dissipation. Additionally, it comes equipped with a 50 Wh battery that users can replace as needed.

The accompanying glasses, dubbed AR Pocket Vision, are equipped with a six-axis gyroscope. This advanced feature is supported by an AI algorithm specifically developed to understand and adapt to the user’s head movements, offering a more intuitive user experience.

The Pocket Go includes a feature known as the Tecno Smart Box, serving as the primary control center for game management and configuration settings. This system enables the AR Pocket Vision and Windows handheld console to seamlessly integrate with other Tecno devices, transforming it into a portable workstation.

Tecno Dynamic 1

Tecno’s robot dog is called Dynamic 1 and it competes directly with Boston Dynamic’s Spot. Its design is inspired by a German Shepherd and Tecno says that it is meant to offer a mix of smart home entertainment, aid, education, and training capabilities. The company envisions it as the ideal futuristic pet-like companion.

The Dynamic 1 robot dog boasts a torque output of 45 Nm/kg, enabling it to climb stairs with ease and perform actions such as bowing and giving its paw. Its stable mobility is supported by an AI HyperSense Fusion System and an Intel Real Sense D430 depth camera, which together facilitate obstacle recognition and navigation. Additionally, the robot is powered by an unspecified 8-core Arm CPU, ensuring its responsiveness and versatility in various tasks.

Dynamic 1 can easily be controlled through a smartphone app and it comes with 64 GB storage, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2 to connect with devices. However, it also accommodates remote control and voice command functionalities. The Dynamic 1 features a 15,000 mAh battery, ensuring up to 90 minutes of continuous operation. The battery is designed for easy swapping and separate charging, minimizing any interruptions in the robot’s uptime.

Tecno says that the robot dog is unlikely to be commercialized and is only meant to showcase the company’s progress in technology.