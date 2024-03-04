Weather Analyst Predicts Expected Starting Date for Ramadan in Pakistan

Muslims around the world, including Pakistan, are gearing up for the Holy Month of Ramadan as it is just around the corner.

Talking to a local media outlet, weather analyst Jawad Memon has predicted that Ramadan in the country will most likely begin on March 12.

Memon stated that although the moon for the month of Ramadan will be born on March 10, it won’t be visible to the naked eye until March 11. He said that there is a 95% chance that the first fast will be observed on March 12.

“First Taraweeh will be observed on the night of March 11 [whereas] the first fast will be on March 12,” Memon said.

Just like every year, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet to receive and evaluate moon sighting reports from across the country to determine the visibility of the moon and subsequently announce its sighting.

Last year in December, the Cabinet Division issued the complete list of all the public and optional holidays that will be observed throughout the country during the year 2024. According to the list, Eid-ul-Fitr holidays have been scheduled for April 10, 11, and 12.

However, the schedule can be changed depending on the sighting of the moon.