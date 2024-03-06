Financial Crises Continues as Hockey Federation Employees Unpaid for Over 5 Months

According to sources, twenty-plus employees working in the Pakistan Hockey Federation have been deprived of their salaries for five months and are facing difficulties in meeting their families’ needs in times of extreme inflation as the PHF high-ups haven’t paid any attention to resolving their issues.

The holy month of Ramadan is a week away and multiple PHF employees are going through difficult times. They have been getting financial aid from their relatives and friends. The majority of these 20+ employees get less than Rs50,000 and due to the lethargic attitude of the PHF administration, they are suffering. These employees are posted in PHF’s Karachi and Lahore offices.

Olympian Qamar Zia expressed concern on the issue: “If they would not be paid on time how they would work for the betterment of the hockey.”

Zia requested PHF high-ups to resolve the issue before Ramadan. The federation has been facing a financial crisis for many years, but the situation hasn’t been as bad as it is now because of the power struggle between the top officials.