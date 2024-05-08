80% Students Can No Longer Apply for UK Spouse Visa

Recent immigration reforms in the United Kingdom are making significant strides in reshaping the landscape for international students and immigrants. With the Home Office unveiling fresh data this week, the initial impacts of these policies are beginning to emerge, signaling a notable transformation in visa applications and migration trends.

Impact on International Students

The UK government’s overhaul of immigration and international student enrollment policies is aimed at achieving a decrease in the net migration rate. A pivotal change introduced in January 2024 involves tighter regulations on student-dependent visas, resulting in an astonishing 80% decrease in applications compared to the same period in 2023 as students are no longer eligible to apply for spouse visas.

Student and Dependent Visas

Amid the updated visa policies, UK universities are imposing stricter limitations on granting dependent visas. International students now face constraints on enrolling family members or dependents in postgraduate research programs subsidized by the government.

Moreover, measures preventing visa switching before course completion are aimed at curbing institutions from exploiting immigration avenues instead of providing quality education.

Health and Care Visa

The data also highlights the Health and Care visa, revealing a notable contrast between main applicants and dependents. While healthcare professionals such as doctors, nurses, and allied health workers can still bring dependents, recent government actions seek to address the disproportionate and unsustainable number of dependents in this category.

Crackdown on Worker Exploitation

In a move to tackle worker exploitation and abuse within the care sector, care providers in England must now register with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) if they act as sponsors for migrants.

The government has voiced concerns over instances where care workers have been offered visas under false pretenses, underscoring the need for regulatory measures to safeguard both migrants and British workers.

Salary Threshold and Future Reforms

Furthermore, the recent elevation in the salary threshold for skilled worker visas, from £26,200 to £38,700, is poised to impact future migration statistics.

Additionally, the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) has been tasked with reviewing the Graduate route for international students to prevent abuse and uphold the quality of UK higher education. The replacement of the Shortage Occupation List with an Immigration Salary List aims to ensure migrants are compensated on par with UK workers in shortage occupations.

While these early results are promising, the government acknowledges the necessity for further evaluation. Subsequent data releases will provide a clearer understanding of the long-term implications of these reforms.