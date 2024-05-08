PM Seeks Report on Electricity Issues with AJK Govt

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought a report regarding electricity issues with Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government.

According to sources, talks with the AJK government over future tariff determination of Neelum–Jhelum Hydropower Plant. The talks are being held to finalize the new tariff after which an agreement would be signed between the federal government and the AJK government.

The issues of sales tax and charges on usage of water are also under discussion in the talks. The premier has now constituted a committee to resolve the issues between the AJK government and the federal government.

The committee will prepare a report on solutions to power and sales tax-related issues between the AJK government and the federal government.