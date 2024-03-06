Gold Price in Pakistan Rises to Near 6-Month High

The price of gold in Pakistan continued its winning streak for a sixth consecutive day on Wednesday to rise to a near 6-month high.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) went up by Rs. 1,500 per tola to Rs. 225,400, while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 1,286 to Rs. 193,244.

The price of gold stood at Rs. 214,800 per tola at the close of the day last Wednesday. In the following six sessions, the price of the precious metal has risen by Rs. 10,600 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold was unchanged at $2,127.39 per ounce as of 0829 GMT, while the US gold futures went down by 0.3 percent to $2,135.30.