Mohammad Amir Reveals He Will Only Play Quality T20 Leagues

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 6, 2024 | 1:21 pm

Ex-Pakistani speedster, Mohammad Amir, reveal the reason behind playing T20 leagues and emphasized the need for players to approach their careers as professionals.

Amir stressed the importance of carefully choosing which T20 leagues to participate in, highlighting the significance of the leagues.

“Getting paid is good, but if the standard of play is not there, it’s not beneficial. Play two to three leagues, but play in a way that improves cricket and also provides a break. Taking a break is necessary for a fast bowler; otherwise, injuries can occur.”

Amir felt impressed by the progress of batter Saud Shakeel: “Saud Shakeel’s opening has proven to be a positive addition. People had doubts about Saud, but he proved himself with surprising decisions.

“Powerplay in batting and bowling are both crucial. Our spinners are consistently taking wickets in middle overs. The key to Quetta’s success is its excellent combination.”

Amir said that he has been out of international cricket for three to four years. “I am not thinking about a comeback. I want to spend quality time with my family.”

