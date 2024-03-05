PSL 9 Points Table As Peshawar Zalmi Do the Double Over Multan Sultans

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Peshawar Zalmi defeated Multan Sultans by 4 runs at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to earn valuable points with regards to Playoffs qualification.
PZ posted 204/5 in the allotted overs. Skipper Babar Azam top-scored with 64 (7×4 2×6) while his opening partner Saim Ayub missed his half-century by four runs (3×4 5×6).
Sultan’s leg-spinner Usama Mir bowled an impressive spell of 4-0-32-3 where he took the crucial wickets of Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.
English fast bowler Chris Jordan complimented him by recording figures of 4-0-33-2.
MS ended the innings at 200/5 with Iftikhar Ahmed top-scoring with 60*.
PSL debutant, Mehran Mumtaz, bowled a brilliant spell of 4-0-20-1 which helped his team during the powerplay overs.
Naveen-ul-Haq complimented Mehran as he recorded figures of 4-0-32-1.
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|1. Multan Sultans Q
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|0.967
|2. Quetta Gladiators
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|0.313
|3. Peshawar Zalmi
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|-0.384
|4. Islamabad United
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|0.337
|5. Karachi Kings
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|-0.551
|6. Lahore Qalandars
|7
|0
|6
|1
|1
|-0.948
