PSL 9 Points Table As Peshawar Zalmi Do the Double Over Multan Sultans

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Multan Sultans by 4 runs at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to earn valuable points with regards to Playoffs qualification.

PZ posted 204/5 in the allotted overs. Skipper Babar Azam top-scored with 64 (7×4 2×6) while his opening partner Saim Ayub missed his half-century by four runs (3×4 5×6).

Sultan’s leg-spinner Usama Mir bowled an impressive spell of 4-0-32-3 where he took the crucial wickets of Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

English fast bowler Chris Jordan complimented him by recording figures of 4-0-33-2.

MS ended the innings at 200/5 with Iftikhar Ahmed top-scoring with 60*.

PSL debutant, Mehran Mumtaz, bowled a brilliant spell of 4-0-20-1 which helped his team during the powerplay overs.

Naveen-ul-Haq complimented Mehran as he recorded figures of 4-0-32-1.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Multan Sultans Q 8 6 2 0 12 0.967 2. Quetta Gladiators 6 4 1 1 9 0.313 3. Peshawar Zalmi 8 4 3 1 9 -0.384 4. Islamabad United 7 3 3 1 7 0.337 5. Karachi Kings 6 2 4 0 4 -0.551 6. Lahore Qalandars 7 0 6 1 1 -0.948

