PSL 9 Match 22 Preview: Quetta Gladiators Charge on Karachi Kings

Quetta Gladiators face Quetta Gladiators in the 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

KK currently stand outside the playoffs spot, requiring a massive effort to get back into the top four. The Shan Masood-led team has failed to implement a new playstyle as their results are consistent with the previous seasons.

Gladiators, on the other hand, sit comfortably at the second spot. They need to win two out of the last four matches to guarantee a place in the playoffs stage.

Pitch Report:

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium got included in the conduction of PSL 9 for the first time on March 04.

The average 1st innings total during PSL 8 at the venue was 209, with Multan Sultans’ 262-3 being the highest total at the venue.

During PSL 8, a 200+ total was scored in more than half (64%) of the matches at this venue, which guarantees that this ground is a batter’s paradise.

Head-to-Head Record

Team Matches Wins Losses Karachi Kings 17 5 12 Quetta Gladiators 12 5

Expected Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators:

Jason Roy Rilee Rossouw (c) Khawaja Nafay Akeal Hosein Wasim Jr. M.Hasnain Saud Shakeel Sarfraz Ahmed (wk) Sherfane Rutherford Mohammad Amir Abrar Ahmed

Karachi Kings:

Shan Masood (C) Tim Seifert (wk) Leus Du Plooy Shoaib Malik Mohammad Nawaz Kieron Pollard James Vince Irfan Khan Niazi Hasan Ali Mir Hamza Tabraiz Shamsi

