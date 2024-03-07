Pakistan to Enforce Mandatory Use of National Satellites for Govt Communication

In a significant stride towards bolstering its satellite communication infrastructure, the Federal Government has decided to implement a compulsory directive under the National Space Policy, requiring all government departments and agencies to utilize national satellites for their communication requirements.

According to documents obtained by ProPakistani, the National Space Policy mandates the Federal Government, provincial counterparts, armed forces, and designated government entities to exclusively employ national communication satellites for their satellite communication needs.

This directive emphasizes leasing capacity solely from national communication satellites, with recourse to registered satellite operators permitted only in instances where required capacity is unavailable on national platforms.

The National Space Agency has been designated as the sole proprietor responsible for acquiring, processing, and disseminating satellite imagery and derived products, both from national and foreign satellites. This initiative aims to enhance the country’s capabilities in satellite-based reconnaissance and surveillance, catering to the operational needs of various government bodies and institutions at home and abroad.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s remote sensing satellite data and imagery are slated to play a pivotal role in advancing the management and sustainable utilization of natural resources. By harnessing these resources, government ministries, divisions, and agencies at federal and provincial levels will be empowered to optimize resource allocation, streamline operations, and foster efficient governance practices.

The National Space Agency is committed to developing the necessary capabilities and providing support to government entities for the optimal utilization of space technology applications. Through strategic collaboration and investment in space infrastructure, Pakistan is poised to emerge as a regional leader in satellite communication and resource management, bolstering national resilience and driving sustainable development initiatives.