These Are the Highest Batting Strike-Rates in PSL 9

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 has been going on since February 17 when Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United battled it out at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The spectators have seen young emerging cricketers come up the ranks during these past few weeks. Jahandad Khan and Khawaja Nafay have played breath-taking knocks which have given an indication of the talent at display in the local circuit.

‘Strike-rate’ is a crucial statistic discussed by multiple analysts while talking about T20 batting. PCB’s newest chairperson, Mohsin Naqvi, criticized Pakistani batters due to their alleged “lack of long-distance six-hitting ability”. He has arranged a training camp, at Pakistan Military Academy, where the players’ fitness will be “improved” so they can hit longer sixes.

PSL 9 has seen batters strike at a phenomenal rate during the death overs. The best out of the lot include (minimum 100 runs):