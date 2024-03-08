Former Captain Azhar Ali Likely to Get Key Role in New PCB Setup

Azhar Ali is likely to get an important role in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and former team manager Rehan ul Haq is also expected to return to the role of team manager in the setup.

According to sources new PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi is interested in getting the services of the former cricketer in the selection committee or high performance center of PCB.

Subsequently, Rehan ul Haq was appointed as the team manager of the Pakistan cricket team during the tenure of Najam Sethi.

Azhar Ali made his debut in 2010 against Australia and had a career span in Test cricket for 12 years, he scored 19 Test centuries and 35 half-centuries while scoring 7,097 Test runs with an average of 42.49 before retiring in 2022.

The 39-year-old is currently a cricket pundit and often shares his analysis on different Television shows embarking on a new career since his retirement.

It seems like the hierarchy of Pakistan’s cricketing body is focused on more changes in the setup before the T20 World Cup and these changes are not going to be the last ones in Mohsin Naqvi’s tenure.

Earlier it was reported that the PCB Chairman might step down from his position amid his potential appointment as Interior Minister of the country under the new coalition government.

