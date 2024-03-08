Ramiz Raja Doesn’t Want Hunain Shah to Play in Same Team as Brother Naseem Shah

Pakistan’s former captain Ramiz Raja expressed his views on why the three brothers Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, and Ubaid Shah should not be playing in the same franchise while commentating on the game between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

“It’s good for Hunain to play for another franchise as what happens is there is so much spoon-feeding and because he is such a pillar to this family, a superstar to Pakistan cricket. You get suppressed in your approach towards the game,” he said.

“You are frightened that you wouldn’t be as good as your brother, it is better for him to feel absolutely relaxed and serve better without Naseem’s shadow.”

In the absence of Naseem Shah and Rumman Raees in yesterday’s match, Hunain Shah bowled brilliantly with the new ball and also in the death overs as well and kept things tidy at the back end of the innings when Pollard was looking extremely dangerous and was ready to go in fourth gear.

The young speedster Hunain Shah has taken 6 scalps in as many innings and his spell was quite economical against Karachi Kings without the likes of their spearhead Naseem. The fast bowler has 8.63 economy in his first PSL season and has been impressive ever since his inclusion in the playing XI of Islamabad United as an emerging player.

