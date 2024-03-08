PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PSL 9 Match 25 Preview: Peshawar and Quetta Fight For The Qualifier Spot

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 8, 2024 | 2:58 pm

Peshawar Zalmi takes on Quetta Gladiators in the 25th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

A win for any of the teams will result in them jumping to the second position on the points table, while the loser will drop a rank.

Quetta has played the least amount of matches, 7, and won four out of them. Fate is in their own hands at this point, with three wins guaranteeing a place in the Qualifier match.

Peshawar has two matches left, with wins in both guaranteeing a top-three finish in the group stage.

Pitch Report

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium’s pitches have changed compared to PSL 8.

The average 1st innings total during PSL 8 at the venue was 209, but this time it has dropped to 166.

Teams batting second have won 40% of the matches, while the initial new ball overs have been hard to face.

Head-To-Head Record

Team Win Loss No Result
Peshawar Zalmi 12 10 1
Quetta Gladiators 10 12 1

Expected Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi:

Saim Ayub Babar Azam (C) Mohammad Haris Haseebullah Khan (WK) Rovman Powell Asif Ali
Aamer Jamal Luke Wood Naveen-ul-Haq Mehran Mumtaz Salman Irshad

 

Quetta Gladiators:

Jason Roy Saud Shakeel Khawaja Nafay Rilee Rossouw (C) Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK) Sherfane Rutherford
Akeal Hosein Mohammad Wasim Jr Mohammad Amir Mohammad Hasnain Abrar Ahmed

>