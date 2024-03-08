PSL 9 Match 25 Preview: Peshawar and Quetta Fight For The Qualifier Spot

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Peshawar Zalmi takes on Quetta Gladiators in the 25th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
A win for any of the teams will result in them jumping to the second position on the points table, while the loser will drop a rank.
Quetta has played the least amount of matches, 7, and won four out of them. Fate is in their own hands at this point, with three wins guaranteeing a place in the Qualifier match.
Peshawar has two matches left, with wins in both guaranteeing a top-three finish in the group stage.
Pitch Report
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium’s pitches have changed compared to PSL 8.
The average 1st innings total during PSL 8 at the venue was 209, but this time it has dropped to 166.
Teams batting second have won 40% of the matches, while the initial new ball overs have been hard to face.
Head-To-Head Record
|Team
|Win
|Loss
|No Result
|Peshawar Zalmi
|12
|10
|1
|Quetta Gladiators
|10
|12
|1
Expected Playing XIs
Peshawar Zalmi:
|Saim Ayub
|Babar Azam (C)
|Mohammad Haris
|Haseebullah Khan (WK)
|Rovman Powell
|Asif Ali
|Aamer Jamal
|Luke Wood
|Naveen-ul-Haq
|Mehran Mumtaz
|Salman Irshad
Quetta Gladiators:
|Jason Roy
|Saud Shakeel
|Khawaja Nafay
|Rilee Rossouw (C)
|Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK)
|Sherfane Rutherford
|Akeal Hosein
|Mohammad Wasim Jr
|Mohammad Amir
|Mohammad Hasnain
|Abrar Ahmed
